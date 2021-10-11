Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
