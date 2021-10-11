 Skip to main content
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

