Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

