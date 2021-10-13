Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Generally fair. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.