This evening's outlook for Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
