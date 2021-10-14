Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degre…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Concor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Concord's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Conco…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.