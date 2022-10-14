Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.