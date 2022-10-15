This evening in Concord: Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
