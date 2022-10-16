This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
