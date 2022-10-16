Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.