Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expe…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degre…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
For the drive home in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. It looks …