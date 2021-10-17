Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.