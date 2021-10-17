 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts