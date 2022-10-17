Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.