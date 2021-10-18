Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.