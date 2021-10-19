Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degre…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expe…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
- Updated
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
For the drive home in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. It looks …