This evening in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
