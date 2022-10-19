Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.