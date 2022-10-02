 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Concord: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

