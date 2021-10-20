This evening's outlook for Concord: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
