Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

