Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

