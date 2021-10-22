 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts