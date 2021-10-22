Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.