Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.