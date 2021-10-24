 Skip to main content
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

