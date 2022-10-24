For the drive home in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…
This evening's outlook for Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. …
Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.