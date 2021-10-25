This evening in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
