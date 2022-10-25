 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

