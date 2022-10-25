Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4…
This evening's outlook for Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. …
Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…
Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33…