Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

