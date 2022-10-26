Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.