Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.