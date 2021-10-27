Concord's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
