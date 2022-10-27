Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
