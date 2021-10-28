Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.