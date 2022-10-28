 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

