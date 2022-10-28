This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
