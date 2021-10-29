 Skip to main content
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

