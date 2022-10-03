Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.