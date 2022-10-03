This evening in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
