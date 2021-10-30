Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
