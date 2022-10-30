Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 …
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The Concord area …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. W…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees to…
It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Today's …
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks wi…
Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…