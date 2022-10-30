 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

