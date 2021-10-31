 Skip to main content
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

