Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's weather for…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. T…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Concord area …
This evening in Concord: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic d…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Concord's evening forecast: Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain and wind. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …