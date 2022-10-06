 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

