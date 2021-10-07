 Skip to main content
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

