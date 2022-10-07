Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. T…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Concord area …
This evening in Concord: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's weather for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Friday. It loo…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It looks to rea…