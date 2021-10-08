 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

