This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
