Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

