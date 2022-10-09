Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
