Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

