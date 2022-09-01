Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 67-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The first part of…
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, th…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable…