Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Overcast with rain showers at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south.