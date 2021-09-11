Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.