Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.