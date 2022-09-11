This evening's outlook for Concord: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
