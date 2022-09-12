This evening in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
