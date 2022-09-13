This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
