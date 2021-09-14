Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.