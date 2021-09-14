For the drive home in Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
