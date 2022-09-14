This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
