Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
